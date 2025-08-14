Currencies / PHIN
PHIN: PHINIA Inc
57.31 USD 0.18 (0.31%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PHIN exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.39 and at a high of 57.76.
Follow PHINIA Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PHIN News
Daily Range
56.39 57.76
Year Range
36.25 59.88
- Previous Close
- 57.49
- Open
- 57.76
- Bid
- 57.31
- Ask
- 57.61
- Low
- 56.39
- High
- 57.76
- Volume
- 399
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- -1.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.64%
- Year Change
- 24.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%