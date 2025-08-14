QuotesSections
PHIN: PHINIA Inc
PHIN: PHINIA Inc

57.31 USD 0.18 (0.31%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PHIN exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.39 and at a high of 57.76.

Follow PHINIA Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

PHIN News

Daily Range
56.39 57.76
Year Range
36.25 59.88
Previous Close
57.49
Open
57.76
Bid
57.31
Ask
57.61
Low
56.39
High
57.76
Volume
399
Daily Change
-0.31%
Month Change
-1.55%
6 Months Change
35.64%
Year Change
24.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%