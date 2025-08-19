QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PHIN
Tornare a Azioni

PHIN: PHINIA Inc

58.52 USD 0.93 (1.56%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PHIN ha avuto una variazione del -1.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.23 e ad un massimo di 59.40.

Segui le dinamiche di PHINIA Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PHIN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
58.23 59.40
Intervallo Annuale
36.25 59.88
Chiusura Precedente
59.45
Apertura
59.40
Bid
58.52
Ask
58.82
Minimo
58.23
Massimo
59.40
Volume
571
Variazione giornaliera
-1.56%
Variazione Mensile
0.53%
Variazione Semestrale
38.51%
Variazione Annuale
27.00%
20 settembre, sabato