통화 / PHIN
PHIN: PHINIA Inc
58.52 USD 0.93 (1.56%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PHIN 환율이 오늘 -1.56%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 58.23이고 고가는 59.40이었습니다.
PHINIA Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
58.23 59.40
년간 변동
36.25 59.88
- 이전 종가
- 59.45
- 시가
- 59.40
- Bid
- 58.52
- Ask
- 58.82
- 저가
- 58.23
- 고가
- 59.40
- 볼륨
- 571
- 일일 변동
- -1.56%
- 월 변동
- 0.53%
- 6개월 변동
- 38.51%
- 년간 변동율
- 27.00%
20 9월, 토요일