Currencies / PFH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PFH: Prudential Financial Inc 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2
18.6250 USD 0.0317 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PFH exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.5201 and at a high of 18.6800.
Follow Prudential Financial Inc 4.125% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFH News
- Prudential Financial: Attractive Valuation After Recent Underperformance (NYSE:PRU)
- Why Does The Stock Market Exist? Here Is The Secret (SPX)
- A Pair Trade Opportunity By Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)
- Impax Global Social Leaders Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:IGSLX)
- Why Prudential's Headwinds Are A Gift For Patient Investors (NYSE:PRU)
- PFH stock touches 52-week low at $16.81 amid market shifts
- Oakmark Global Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (OAKGX)
- 10 Undervalued Dividend Growth Stocks: March 2025
Daily Range
18.5201 18.6800
Year Range
16.6200 21.2400
- Previous Close
- 18.6567
- Open
- 18.6800
- Bid
- 18.6250
- Ask
- 18.6280
- Low
- 18.5201
- High
- 18.6800
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- -0.17%
- Month Change
- 4.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.00%
- Year Change
- -11.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%