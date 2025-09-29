- Overview
PDYNW: Palladyne AI Corp.
PDYNW exchange rate has changed by -9.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2000 and at a high of 0.2266.
Follow Palladyne AI Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PDYNW stock price today?
Palladyne AI Corp. stock is priced at 0.2001 today. It trades within -9.05%, yesterday's close was 0.2200, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of PDYNW shows these updates.
Does Palladyne AI Corp. stock pay dividends?
Palladyne AI Corp. is currently valued at 0.2001. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 525.31% and USD. View the chart live to track PDYNW movements.
How to buy PDYNW stock?
You can buy Palladyne AI Corp. shares at the current price of 0.2001. Orders are usually placed near 0.2001 or 0.2031, while 28 and -8.04% show market activity. Follow PDYNW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PDYNW stock?
Investing in Palladyne AI Corp. involves considering the yearly range 0.0216 - 1.6900 and current price 0.2001. Many compare -18.13% and -25.89% before placing orders at 0.2001 or 0.2031. Explore the PDYNW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Palladyne AI Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Palladyne AI Corp. in the past year was 1.6900. Within 0.0216 - 1.6900, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.2200 helps spot resistance levels. Track Palladyne AI Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Palladyne AI Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYNW) over the year was 0.0216. Comparing it with the current 0.2001 and 0.0216 - 1.6900 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PDYNW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PDYNW stock split?
Palladyne AI Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.2200, and 525.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.2200
- Open
- 0.2176
- Bid
- 0.2001
- Ask
- 0.2031
- Low
- 0.2000
- High
- 0.2266
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- -9.05%
- Month Change
- -18.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.89%
- Year Change
- 525.31%
