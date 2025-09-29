- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PCG-PX: PG&E Corp
PCG-PX exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.28 and at a high of 40.30.
Follow PG&E Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PCG-PX stock price today?
PG&E Corp stock is priced at 39.43 today. It trades within 0.69%, yesterday's close was 39.16, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of PCG-PX shows these updates.
Does PG&E Corp stock pay dividends?
PG&E Corp is currently valued at 39.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.87% and USD. View the chart live to track PCG-PX movements.
How to buy PCG-PX stock?
You can buy PG&E Corp shares at the current price of 39.43. Orders are usually placed near 39.43 or 39.73, while 4 and 3.00% show market activity. Follow PCG-PX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PCG-PX stock?
Investing in PG&E Corp involves considering the yearly range 36.05 - 44.99 and current price 39.43. Many compare -1.55% and -11.87% before placing orders at 39.43 or 39.73. Explore the PCG-PX price chart live with daily changes.
What are PG&E Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of PG&E Corp in the past year was 44.99. Within 36.05 - 44.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track PG&E Corp performance using the live chart.
What are PG&E Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PG&E Corp (PCG-PX) over the year was 36.05. Comparing it with the current 39.43 and 36.05 - 44.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PCG-PX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PCG-PX stock split?
PG&E Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.16, and -11.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.16
- Open
- 38.28
- Bid
- 39.43
- Ask
- 39.73
- Low
- 38.28
- High
- 40.30
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.69%
- Month Change
- -1.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.87%
- Year Change
- -11.87%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev