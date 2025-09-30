시세섹션
통화 / PCG-PX
주식로 돌아가기

PCG-PX: PG&E Corp

39.78 USD 0.62 (1.58%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PCG-PX 환율이 오늘 1.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.28이고 고가는 40.30이었습니다.

PG&E Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is PCG-PX stock price today?

PG&E Corp stock is priced at 39.78 today. It trades within 1.58%, yesterday's close was 39.16, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of PCG-PX shows these updates.

Does PG&E Corp stock pay dividends?

PG&E Corp is currently valued at 39.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.09% and USD. View the chart live to track PCG-PX movements.

How to buy PCG-PX stock?

You can buy PG&E Corp shares at the current price of 39.78. Orders are usually placed near 39.78 or 40.08, while 9 and 3.92% show market activity. Follow PCG-PX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PCG-PX stock?

Investing in PG&E Corp involves considering the yearly range 36.05 - 44.99 and current price 39.78. Many compare -0.67% and -11.09% before placing orders at 39.78 or 40.08. Explore the PCG-PX price chart live with daily changes.

What are PG&E Corp stock highest prices?

The highest price of PG&E Corp in the past year was 44.99. Within 36.05 - 44.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track PG&E Corp performance using the live chart.

What are PG&E Corp stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of PG&E Corp (PCG-PX) over the year was 36.05. Comparing it with the current 39.78 and 36.05 - 44.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PCG-PX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PCG-PX stock split?

PG&E Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.16, and -11.09% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
38.28 40.30
년간 변동
36.05 44.99
이전 종가
39.16
시가
38.28
Bid
39.78
Ask
40.08
저가
38.28
고가
40.30
볼륨
9
일일 변동
1.58%
월 변동
-0.67%
6개월 변동
-11.09%
년간 변동율
-11.09%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4