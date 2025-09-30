- 개요
PCG-PX: PG&E Corp
PCG-PX 환율이 오늘 1.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.28이고 고가는 40.30이었습니다.
PG&E Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is PCG-PX stock price today?
PG&E Corp stock is priced at 39.78 today. It trades within 1.58%, yesterday's close was 39.16, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of PCG-PX shows these updates.
Does PG&E Corp stock pay dividends?
PG&E Corp is currently valued at 39.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.09% and USD. View the chart live to track PCG-PX movements.
How to buy PCG-PX stock?
You can buy PG&E Corp shares at the current price of 39.78. Orders are usually placed near 39.78 or 40.08, while 9 and 3.92% show market activity. Follow PCG-PX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PCG-PX stock?
Investing in PG&E Corp involves considering the yearly range 36.05 - 44.99 and current price 39.78. Many compare -0.67% and -11.09% before placing orders at 39.78 or 40.08. Explore the PCG-PX price chart live with daily changes.
What are PG&E Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of PG&E Corp in the past year was 44.99. Within 36.05 - 44.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track PG&E Corp performance using the live chart.
What are PG&E Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PG&E Corp (PCG-PX) over the year was 36.05. Comparing it with the current 39.78 and 36.05 - 44.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PCG-PX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PCG-PX stock split?
PG&E Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.16, and -11.09% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 39.16
- 시가
- 38.28
- Bid
- 39.78
- Ask
- 40.08
- 저가
- 38.28
- 고가
- 40.30
- 볼륨
- 9
- 일일 변동
- 1.58%
- 월 변동
- -0.67%
- 6개월 변동
- -11.09%
- 년간 변동율
- -11.09%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4