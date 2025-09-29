- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PCG-PA: Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock
PCG-PA exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.18 and at a high of 22.22.
Follow Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PCG-PA stock price today?
Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock stock is priced at 22.22 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 22.21, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PCG-PA shows these updates.
Does Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock stock pay dividends?
Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock is currently valued at 22.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.16% and USD. View the chart live to track PCG-PA movements.
How to buy PCG-PA stock?
You can buy Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock shares at the current price of 22.22. Orders are usually placed near 22.22 or 22.52, while 3 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow PCG-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PCG-PA stock?
Investing in Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock involves considering the yearly range 20.98 - 22.89 and current price 22.22. Many compare 0.27% and -2.16% before placing orders at 22.22 or 22.52. Explore the PCG-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are PG&E Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of PG&E Corp in the past year was 22.89. Within 20.98 - 22.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock performance using the live chart.
What are PG&E Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PG&E Corp (PCG-PA) over the year was 20.98. Comparing it with the current 22.22 and 20.98 - 22.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PCG-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PCG-PA stock split?
Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.21, and -2.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.21
- Open
- 22.18
- Bid
- 22.22
- Ask
- 22.52
- Low
- 22.18
- High
- 22.22
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 0.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.16%
- Year Change
- -2.16%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev