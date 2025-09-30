시세섹션
통화 / PCG-PA
PCG-PA: Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock

22.24 USD 0.03 (0.14%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PCG-PA 환율이 오늘 0.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.15이고 고가는 22.24이었습니다.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is PCG-PA stock price today?

Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock stock is priced at 22.24 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 22.21, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of PCG-PA shows these updates.

Does Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock stock pay dividends?

Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock is currently valued at 22.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.07% and USD. View the chart live to track PCG-PA movements.

How to buy PCG-PA stock?

You can buy Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock shares at the current price of 22.24. Orders are usually placed near 22.24 or 22.54, while 7 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow PCG-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PCG-PA stock?

Investing in Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock involves considering the yearly range 20.98 - 22.89 and current price 22.24. Many compare 0.36% and -2.07% before placing orders at 22.24 or 22.54. Explore the PCG-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are PG&E Corp stock highest prices?

The highest price of PG&E Corp in the past year was 22.89. Within 20.98 - 22.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock performance using the live chart.

What are PG&E Corp stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of PG&E Corp (PCG-PA) over the year was 20.98. Comparing it with the current 22.24 and 20.98 - 22.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PCG-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PCG-PA stock split?

Pacific Gas & Electric Co 6% Preferred Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.21, and -2.07% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
22.15 22.24
년간 변동
20.98 22.89
이전 종가
22.21
시가
22.18
Bid
22.24
Ask
22.54
저가
22.15
고가
22.24
볼륨
7
일일 변동
0.14%
월 변동
0.36%
6개월 변동
-2.07%
년간 변동율
-2.07%
