Currencies / PBR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PBR: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras
12.91 USD 0.06 (0.47%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PBR exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.79 and at a high of 12.96.
Follow Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PBR News
- Why Petrobras (PBR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- Petrobras Awards Vallourec $1B Multi-Year Contract for Offshore Growth
- Top Research Reports for Oracle, AstraZeneca & Shopify
- President Lula Urges Ibama to Approve Petrobras' Amazon Basin Drilling
- Petrobras (PBR) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
- Petrobras: Oil Giant With Exceptional Margins Worth The Political Risk (NYSE:PBR)
- Petrobras: When Market Fear Creates Long-Term Value (NYSE:PBR)
- Petrobras' Dividend Story Still Rich, Thanks To Volatile State-Run Status (NYSE:PBR)
- Petrobras Reportedly Supports IG4 Plan to Control Braskem Stake
- How To Strategically Build A Globally Diversified $75,000 Dividend Portfolio
- Oceaneering Secures Subsea Robotics Contracts With Petrobras
- Petrobras Moves Toward Low-Carbon Future With Biofuel Plans
- Petrobras Eyes Return to Nigeria as Leaders Strengthen Ties
- Petrobras Initiates Emergency Drill in Foz Do Amazonas Basin
- PBR Charters DOF Group's Construction Vessel for Offshore Operations
- Petrobras Quickly Names Bruno Moretti As Chairman
- Swiss bank Safra Sarasin fined 3.5 million francs in ’Car Wash’ probe
- Petrobras Taps Halliburton & SLB for $328M Buzios Contracts
- Cosan: A Holding Company Running Out Of Rope (NYSE:CSAN)
- Petrobras' Buzios Oil Field Reaches Record Production Milestone
- Petrobras (PBR) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Wall Street Analysts See Petrobras (PBR) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 21st
- Petrobras chairman resigns to take position at Brazil’s oil regulator
Daily Range
12.79 12.96
Year Range
11.03 15.35
- Previous Close
- 12.85
- Open
- 12.93
- Bid
- 12.91
- Ask
- 13.21
- Low
- 12.79
- High
- 12.96
- Volume
- 7.671 K
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 5.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.22%
- Year Change
- -10.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%