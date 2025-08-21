QuotazioniSezioni
PBR: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

12.63 USD 0.18 (1.41%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PBR ha avuto una variazione del -1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.53 e ad un massimo di 12.80.

Segui le dinamiche di Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.53 12.80
Intervallo Annuale
11.03 15.35
Chiusura Precedente
12.81
Apertura
12.80
Bid
12.63
Ask
12.93
Minimo
12.53
Massimo
12.80
Volume
9.373 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.41%
Variazione Mensile
2.77%
Variazione Semestrale
-12.17%
Variazione Annuale
-12.11%
