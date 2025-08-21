Valute / PBR
PBR: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras
12.63 USD 0.18 (1.41%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PBR ha avuto una variazione del -1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.53 e ad un massimo di 12.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.53 12.80
Intervallo Annuale
11.03 15.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.81
- Apertura
- 12.80
- Bid
- 12.63
- Ask
- 12.93
- Minimo
- 12.53
- Massimo
- 12.80
- Volume
- 9.373 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- -12.11%
20 settembre, sabato