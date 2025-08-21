KurseKategorien
Währungen / PBR
Zurück zum Aktien

PBR: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

12.81 USD 0.10 (0.77%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PBR hat sich für heute um -0.77% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.68 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.99 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PBR News

Tagesspanne
12.68 12.99
Jahresspanne
11.03 15.35
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
12.91
Eröffnung
12.98
Bid
12.81
Ask
13.11
Tief
12.68
Hoch
12.99
Volumen
9.489 K
Tagesänderung
-0.77%
Monatsänderung
4.23%
6-Monatsänderung
-10.92%
Jahresänderung
-10.86%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K