PBR: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras
12.81 USD 0.10 (0.77%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PBR hat sich für heute um -0.77% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.68 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.99 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
PBR News
- Petrobras Approves Brazil's First CCS Pilot Project in Macae
- Weatherford sichert sich 147-Millionen-Dollar-Auftrag von Petrobras
- Why Petrobras (PBR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- Petrobras Awards Vallourec $1B Multi-Year Contract for Offshore Growth
- Top Research Reports for Oracle, AstraZeneca & Shopify
- President Lula Urges Ibama to Approve Petrobras' Amazon Basin Drilling
- Petrobras (PBR) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
- Petrobras: Oil Giant With Exceptional Margins Worth The Political Risk (NYSE:PBR)
- Petrobras: When Market Fear Creates Long-Term Value (NYSE:PBR)
- Petrobras' Dividend Story Still Rich, Thanks To Volatile State-Run Status (NYSE:PBR)
- Petrobras Reportedly Supports IG4 Plan to Control Braskem Stake
- How To Strategically Build A Globally Diversified $75,000 Dividend Portfolio
- Oceaneering Secures Subsea Robotics Contracts With Petrobras
- Petrobras Moves Toward Low-Carbon Future With Biofuel Plans
- Petrobras Eyes Return to Nigeria as Leaders Strengthen Ties
- Petrobras Initiates Emergency Drill in Foz Do Amazonas Basin
- PBR Charters DOF Group's Construction Vessel for Offshore Operations
- Petrobras Quickly Names Bruno Moretti As Chairman
- Swiss bank Safra Sarasin fined 3.5 million francs in ’Car Wash’ probe
- Petrobras Taps Halliburton & SLB for $328M Buzios Contracts
- Cosan: A Holding Company Running Out Of Rope (NYSE:CSAN)
- Petrobras' Buzios Oil Field Reaches Record Production Milestone
- Petrobras (PBR) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Wall Street Analysts See Petrobras (PBR) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
Tagesspanne
12.68 12.99
Jahresspanne
11.03 15.35
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.91
- Eröffnung
- 12.98
- Bid
- 12.81
- Ask
- 13.11
- Tief
- 12.68
- Hoch
- 12.99
- Volumen
- 9.489 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.77%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.23%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -10.92%
- Jahresänderung
- -10.86%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K