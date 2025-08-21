货币 / PBR
PBR: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras
12.93 USD 0.08 (0.62%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PBR汇率已更改0.62%。当日，交易品种以低点12.79和高点12.98进行交易。
关注Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PBR新闻
- 威瑟福德获得巴西国家石油公司1.47亿美元管道服务合同
- Why Petrobras (PBR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- Petrobras Awards Vallourec $1B Multi-Year Contract for Offshore Growth
- Top Research Reports for Oracle, AstraZeneca & Shopify
- President Lula Urges Ibama to Approve Petrobras' Amazon Basin Drilling
- Petrobras (PBR) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
- Petrobras: Oil Giant With Exceptional Margins Worth The Political Risk (NYSE:PBR)
- Petrobras: When Market Fear Creates Long-Term Value (NYSE:PBR)
- Petrobras' Dividend Story Still Rich, Thanks To Volatile State-Run Status (NYSE:PBR)
- Petrobras Reportedly Supports IG4 Plan to Control Braskem Stake
- How To Strategically Build A Globally Diversified $75,000 Dividend Portfolio
- Oceaneering Secures Subsea Robotics Contracts With Petrobras
- Petrobras Moves Toward Low-Carbon Future With Biofuel Plans
- Petrobras Eyes Return to Nigeria as Leaders Strengthen Ties
- Petrobras Initiates Emergency Drill in Foz Do Amazonas Basin
- PBR Charters DOF Group's Construction Vessel for Offshore Operations
- Petrobras Quickly Names Bruno Moretti As Chairman
- Swiss bank Safra Sarasin fined 3.5 million francs in ’Car Wash’ probe
- Petrobras Taps Halliburton & SLB for $328M Buzios Contracts
- Cosan: A Holding Company Running Out Of Rope (NYSE:CSAN)
- Petrobras' Buzios Oil Field Reaches Record Production Milestone
- Petrobras (PBR) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Wall Street Analysts See Petrobras (PBR) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 21st
日范围
12.79 12.98
年范围
11.03 15.35
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.85
- 开盘价
- 12.93
- 卖价
- 12.93
- 买价
- 13.23
- 最低价
- 12.79
- 最高价
- 12.98
- 交易量
- 12.023 K
- 日变化
- 0.62%
- 月变化
- 5.21%
- 6个月变化
- -10.08%
- 年变化
- -10.02%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值