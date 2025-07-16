Currencies / PB
PB: Prosperity Bancshares Inc
65.05 USD 0.82 (1.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PB exchange rate has changed by -1.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.27 and at a high of 65.98.
Follow Prosperity Bancshares Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PB News
- AppLovin To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Prosperity Bancshares: Despite Margin-Driven Growth, Shares Become Even Cheaper (NYSE:PB)
- Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- U.S. Bank M&A Activity Rises To 4-Year High In July
- Associated Banc-Corp Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings Beat, NII View Raised
- Prosperity Bancshares Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher NII & Lower Expenses
- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PB)
- Jefferies lowers Prosperity Bancshares stock price target to $85 on slower loan growth
- Prosperity (PB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings Summary on PB
- Earnings call transcript: Prosperity Bancshares Q2 2025 earnings beat estimates
- Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Prosperity Bancshares Q2 2025 slides: 21% profit growth, expanding margins
- Prosperity Bancshares reports Q2 earnings beat despite revenue miss
- Prosperity Bancshares earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Slowdown in Leveraged Loan Issuance to Hurt Moody's Q2 Earnings
- Ahead of Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Robust AUM Performance on Strong Markets to Aid Invesco's Q2 Earnings
- Raymond James reiterates Outperform rating on Prosperity Bancshares stock
- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (PBAM) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Growth in NII, Fee Income Likely to Aid Capital One's Q2 Earnings
Daily Range
64.27 65.98
Year Range
61.57 86.76
- Previous Close
- 65.87
- Open
- 65.98
- Bid
- 65.05
- Ask
- 65.35
- Low
- 64.27
- High
- 65.98
- Volume
- 1.156 K
- Daily Change
- -1.24%
- Month Change
- -5.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.38%
- Year Change
- -9.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%