QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PB
Tornare a Azioni

PB: Prosperity Bancshares Inc

66.00 USD 1.06 (1.58%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PB ha avuto una variazione del -1.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.93 e ad un massimo di 66.98.

Segui le dinamiche di Prosperity Bancshares Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
65.93 66.98
Intervallo Annuale
61.57 86.76
Chiusura Precedente
67.06
Apertura
66.90
Bid
66.00
Ask
66.30
Minimo
65.93
Massimo
66.98
Volume
1.036 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.58%
Variazione Mensile
-3.66%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.04%
Variazione Annuale
-8.17%
20 settembre, sabato