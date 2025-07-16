Valute / PB
PB: Prosperity Bancshares Inc
66.00 USD 1.06 (1.58%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PB ha avuto una variazione del -1.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.93 e ad un massimo di 66.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Prosperity Bancshares Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
65.93 66.98
Intervallo Annuale
61.57 86.76
- Chiusura Precedente
- 67.06
- Apertura
- 66.90
- Bid
- 66.00
- Ask
- 66.30
- Minimo
- 65.93
- Massimo
- 66.98
- Volume
- 1.036 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.17%
20 settembre, sabato