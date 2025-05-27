QuotesSections
PAPL
PAPL: Pineapple Financial Inc

5.9300 USD 0.3300 (5.89%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PAPL exchange rate has changed by 5.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.5600 and at a high of 6.1969.

Follow Pineapple Financial Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
5.5600 6.1969
Year Range
2.6700 9.5200
Previous Close
5.6000
Open
5.5751
Bid
5.9300
Ask
5.9330
Low
5.5600
High
6.1969
Volume
93
Daily Change
5.89%
Month Change
25.37%
6 Months Change
102.39%
Year Change
102.39%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev