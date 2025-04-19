Currencies / PALC
PALC: Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF
51.64 USD 0.04 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PALC exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.46 and at a high of 51.64.
Follow Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PALC News
Daily Range
51.46 51.64
Year Range
42.85 52.90
- Previous Close
- 51.60
- Open
- 51.47
- Bid
- 51.64
- Ask
- 51.94
- Low
- 51.46
- High
- 51.64
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 2.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.42%
- Year Change
- 4.75%