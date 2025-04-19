QuotesSections
Currencies / PALC
Back to US Stock Market

PALC: Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF

51.64 USD 0.04 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PALC exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.46 and at a high of 51.64.

Follow Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PALC News

Daily Range
51.46 51.64
Year Range
42.85 52.90
Previous Close
51.60
Open
51.47
Bid
51.64
Ask
51.94
Low
51.46
High
51.64
Volume
25
Daily Change
0.08%
Month Change
2.34%
6 Months Change
8.42%
Year Change
4.75%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev