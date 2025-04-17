Currencies / OXSQ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OXSQ: Oxford Square Capital Corp - Closed End Fund
2.12 USD 0.04 (1.85%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OXSQ exchange rate has changed by -1.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.08 and at a high of 2.15.
Follow Oxford Square Capital Corp - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OXSQ News
- New Preferred Stock And Baby Bond IPOs, August 2025 (NASDAQ:METC)
- OXSQH: A 7.75% Baby Bond IPO From Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)
- Yield Hunting Part 32: High-Yield Attractive Opportunity From Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)
- Oxford Square Q2 2025 slides show shift to first-lien debt as investment income drops
- Oxford Square earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of July 14, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- BDC Dividend Cut Storm Likely Ahead
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of June 16, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- OXSQ Bonds Outshine CION: Why This 8% Yield Deserves Investor Attention (NASDAQ:OXSQ)
- Liberation Day Shows Why Income Investors Should Diversify Their Dry-Powder Allocations
- Preferreds Weekly Review: A Redemption And A New Issue
- Oxford Square Capital: A Dividend Trap With An Unjustified Risk-Reward Profile (NASDAQ:OXSQ)
- Yield Hunting Part 19: Oxford Square Capital And 8%-Plus YTM From Baby Bonds (NASDAQ:OXSQ)
Daily Range
2.08 2.15
Year Range
2.08 3.00
- Previous Close
- 2.16
- Open
- 2.15
- Bid
- 2.12
- Ask
- 2.42
- Low
- 2.08
- High
- 2.15
- Volume
- 1.219 K
- Daily Change
- -1.85%
- Month Change
- -4.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.46%
- Year Change
- -24.82%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%