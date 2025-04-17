Valute / OXSQ
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
OXSQ: Oxford Square Capital Corp - Closed End Fund
1.93 USD 0.09 (4.46%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OXSQ ha avuto una variazione del -4.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.87 e ad un massimo di 2.03.
Segui le dinamiche di Oxford Square Capital Corp - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OXSQ News
- Micron, Accenture Set To Report Earnings
- New Preferred Stock And Baby Bond IPOs, August 2025 (NASDAQ:METC)
- OXSQH: A 7.75% Baby Bond IPO From Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)
- Yield Hunting Part 32: High-Yield Attractive Opportunity From Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)
- Oxford Square Q2 2025 slides show shift to first-lien debt as investment income drops
- Oxford Square earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of July 14, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- BDC Dividend Cut Storm Likely Ahead
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of June 16, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- OXSQ Bonds Outshine CION: Why This 8% Yield Deserves Investor Attention (NASDAQ:OXSQ)
- Liberation Day Shows Why Income Investors Should Diversify Their Dry-Powder Allocations
- Preferreds Weekly Review: A Redemption And A New Issue
- Oxford Square Capital: A Dividend Trap With An Unjustified Risk-Reward Profile (NASDAQ:OXSQ)
- Yield Hunting Part 19: Oxford Square Capital And 8%-Plus YTM From Baby Bonds (NASDAQ:OXSQ)
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.87 2.03
Intervallo Annuale
1.87 3.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.02
- Apertura
- 2.02
- Bid
- 1.93
- Ask
- 2.23
- Minimo
- 1.87
- Massimo
- 2.03
- Volume
- 2.606 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- -12.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -25.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- -31.56%
21 settembre, domenica