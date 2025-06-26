Currencies / OVS
OVS: Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF
36.14 USD 0.42 (1.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OVS exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.79 and at a high of 36.16.
Follow Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OVS News
Daily Range
35.79 36.16
Year Range
26.23 39.38
- Previous Close
- 35.72
- Open
- 35.79
- Bid
- 36.14
- Ask
- 36.44
- Low
- 35.79
- High
- 36.16
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 4.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.76%
- Year Change
- 1.26%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K