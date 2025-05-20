QuotesSections
Currencies / OVBC
OVBC: Ohio Valley Banc Corp

37.00 USD 0.05 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OVBC exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.75 and at a high of 37.17.

Daily Range
36.75 37.17
Year Range
21.86 40.99
Previous Close
36.95
Open
36.88
Bid
37.00
Ask
37.30
Low
36.75
High
37.17
Volume
13
Daily Change
0.14%
Month Change
0.08%
6 Months Change
38.11%
Year Change
51.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%