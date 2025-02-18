Currencies / OPINL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OPINL: Office Properties Income Trust - 6.375% Senior Notes due 2050
7.3500 USD 0.1500 (2.08%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OPINL exchange rate has changed by 2.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.2500 and at a high of 7.9301.
Follow Office Properties Income Trust - 6.375% Senior Notes due 2050 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OPINL News
- Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Office Properties Income Trust 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:OPI)
- Trade War Redux
- Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HAMVX)
- Losers Of REIT Earnings Season
- Office Properties Income Trust: Occupancy Stabilizing, But It Is Too Late
Daily Range
7.2500 7.9301
Year Range
5.5200 14.8300
- Previous Close
- 7.2000
- Open
- 7.5000
- Bid
- 7.3500
- Ask
- 7.3530
- Low
- 7.2500
- High
- 7.9301
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- 2.08%
- Month Change
- 8.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.54%
- Year Change
- -49.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%