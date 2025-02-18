QuotesSections
Currencies / OPINL
OPINL: Office Properties Income Trust - 6.375% Senior Notes due 2050

7.3500 USD 0.1500 (2.08%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OPINL exchange rate has changed by 2.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.2500 and at a high of 7.9301.

Follow Office Properties Income Trust - 6.375% Senior Notes due 2050 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
7.2500 7.9301
Year Range
5.5200 14.8300
Previous Close
7.2000
Open
7.5000
Bid
7.3500
Ask
7.3530
Low
7.2500
High
7.9301
Volume
54
Daily Change
2.08%
Month Change
8.41%
6 Months Change
-3.54%
Year Change
-49.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%