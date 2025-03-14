Currencies / OPAL
OPAL: OPAL Fuels Inc - Class A
2.05 USD 0.02 (0.97%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OPAL exchange rate has changed by -0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.03 and at a high of 2.12.
Follow OPAL Fuels Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OPAL News
- OPAL Fuels Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:OPAL)
- OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Opal Fuels Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock dips
- Opal Fuels Q2 2025 slides: RNG production grows 33% despite EBITDA decline
- OPAL Fuels (OPAL) Q2 Revenue Rises 13%
- Opal Fuels earnings missed by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vital Energy (VTLE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Google is testing a vibe-coding app called Opal
- OPAL Fuels Joins Russell 3000 ® Index
- OPAL Fuels Completes Third Sale of IRA Investment Tax Credits
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Opal fuels co-CEO Jonathan Maurer acquires $68,500 in stock
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Opal Fuels director Scott Dols buys $23,692 in stock
- OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- OPAL Fuels Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:OPAL)
Daily Range
2.03 2.12
Year Range
1.26 4.11
- Previous Close
- 2.07
- Open
- 2.10
- Bid
- 2.05
- Ask
- 2.35
- Low
- 2.03
- High
- 2.12
- Volume
- 231
- Daily Change
- -0.97%
- Month Change
- -12.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.81%
- Year Change
- -42.42%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev