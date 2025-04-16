Currencies / ONLN
ONLN: ProShares Online Retail ETF
61.45 USD 0.17 (0.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ONLN exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.44 and at a high of 61.72.
Follow ProShares Online Retail ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ONLN News
Daily Range
61.44 61.72
Year Range
36.27 61.96
- Previous Close
- 61.28
- Open
- 61.54
- Bid
- 61.45
- Ask
- 61.75
- Low
- 61.44
- High
- 61.72
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 9.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.72%
- Year Change
- 36.16%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K