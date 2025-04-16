QuotesSections
Currencies / ONLN
ONLN: ProShares Online Retail ETF

61.45 USD 0.17 (0.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ONLN exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.44 and at a high of 61.72.

Daily Range
61.44 61.72
Year Range
36.27 61.96
Previous Close
61.28
Open
61.54
Bid
61.45
Ask
61.75
Low
61.44
High
61.72
Volume
7
Daily Change
0.28%
Month Change
9.69%
6 Months Change
41.72%
Year Change
36.16%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K