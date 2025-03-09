Currencies / OLP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OLP: One Liberty Properties Inc
22.78 USD 0.31 (1.34%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OLP exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.75 and at a high of 23.19.
Follow One Liberty Properties Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OLP News
- One Liberty Properties declares quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share
- One Liberty Properties (OLP): Huge Insider Ownership, Great Dividend, Turnaround Potential
- Freedom Broker initiates coverage on One Liberty Properties stock with Buy rating
- One Liberty (OLP) Q2 Revenue Rises 12%
- 2 Strong Buy Dividend Stocks For A Potential Rate Cut In September
- One Liberty earnings beat by $0.25, revenue fell short of estimates
- One Liberty Properties maintains dividend streak
- Tariff Turbulence
Daily Range
22.75 23.19
Year Range
21.94 30.45
- Previous Close
- 23.09
- Open
- 23.14
- Bid
- 22.78
- Ask
- 23.08
- Low
- 22.75
- High
- 23.19
- Volume
- 96
- Daily Change
- -1.34%
- Month Change
- -3.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.09%
- Year Change
- -17.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%