Currencies / OLMA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OLMA: Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc
7.89 USD 0.11 (1.38%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OLMA exchange rate has changed by -1.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.75 and at a high of 8.40.
Follow Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OLMA News
- OLMA Stock Soars 47% in September So Far on Second PFE Deal
- Raymond James warns of challenges for pharma companies after DTC ad reforms
- Broadcom, Lululemon Stir Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Broadcom, Samsara Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Oppenheimer maintains Olema stock rating, sees Pfizer deal as strategic
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Olema Pharmaceuticals stock
- Olema stock jumps after new clinical trial collaboration with Pfizer
- H.C. Wainwright maintains Buy on Olema Pharma, $28 target
- Olema Pharmaceuticals stock target cut to $28 by H.C. Wainwright
- Olema Pharmaceuticals: Maybe Not Differentiated, But Could Find A Niche (OLMA)
- Why Sangamo Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
- Li Auto, Xponential Fitness And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT), Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD)
- Why Rubrik Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)
- Olema Pharmaceuticals: Interesting But Undifferentiated Data (NASDAQ:OLMA)
Daily Range
7.75 8.40
Year Range
2.86 13.24
- Previous Close
- 8.00
- Open
- 8.03
- Bid
- 7.89
- Ask
- 8.19
- Low
- 7.75
- High
- 8.40
- Volume
- 2.373 K
- Daily Change
- -1.38%
- Month Change
- 43.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 109.28%
- Year Change
- -34.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%