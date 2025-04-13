Currencies / ODV
ODV: Osisko Development Corp
2.91 USD 0.17 (5.52%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ODV exchange rate has changed by -5.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.88 and at a high of 3.06.
Follow Osisko Development Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ODV News
- Osisko Development closes $203 million private placement for Cariboo project
- Osisko Development Files NI 43-101 Feasibility Study Technical Report for the Cariboo Gold Project
- RBC upgrades Osisko to Outperform as Cariboo project advances
- RBC lifts Osisko Development stock rating, sees value in Cariboo
- Osisko Development: Permits In Place, Construction Begins, And CEO Seeks Financing (NYSE:ODV)
Daily Range
2.88 3.06
Year Range
1.18 3.22
- Previous Close
- 3.08
- Open
- 3.06
- Bid
- 2.91
- Ask
- 3.21
- Low
- 2.88
- High
- 3.06
- Volume
- 1.450 K
- Daily Change
- -5.52%
- Month Change
- 4.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 94.00%
- Year Change
- 35.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%