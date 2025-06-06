Currencies / OBLG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OBLG: Oblong Inc
2.39 USD 0.36 (13.09%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OBLG exchange rate has changed by -13.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.05 and at a high of 2.76.
Follow Oblong Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OBLG News
- Oblong shifts focus to digital assets with $7 million TAO investment
- Oblong invests $7 million in TAO cryptocurrency tokens
- Oblong expands TAO treasury to 21,613 tokens worth $8 million
- Oblong invests $8M in Bittensor’s $TAO cryptocurrency
- DSV Fund CIO joins Oblong’s advisory committee for AI investments
- Oblong invests $1.65m in TAO tokens to boost decentralized AI strategy
- Oblong Bolsters Decentralized AI Strategy with Bittensor ($TAO) Purchase and Staking
- Oblong invests in AI-driven digital assets with $7.5 million raise
Daily Range
2.05 2.76
Year Range
1.91 5.50
- Previous Close
- 2.75
- Open
- 2.69
- Bid
- 2.39
- Ask
- 2.69
- Low
- 2.05
- High
- 2.76
- Volume
- 653
- Daily Change
- -13.09%
- Month Change
- -18.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.44%
- Year Change
- -43.76%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev