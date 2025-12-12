- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OBA: Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd
OBA exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.0199 and at a high of 10.0300.
Follow Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OBA stock price today?
Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd stock is priced at 10.0200 today. It trades within 10.0199 - 10.0300, yesterday's close was 10.0300, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of OBA shows these updates.
Does Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd stock pay dividends?
Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd is currently valued at 10.0200. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.50% and USD. View the chart live to track OBA movements.
How to buy OBA stock?
You can buy Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd shares at the current price of 10.0200. Orders are usually placed near 10.0200 or 10.0230, while 13 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow OBA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OBA stock?
Investing in Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd involves considering the yearly range 9.9300 - 10.0800 and current price 10.0200. Many compare -0.30% and 0.50% before placing orders at 10.0200 or 10.0230. Explore the OBA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd in the past year was 10.0800. Within 9.9300 - 10.0800, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.0300 helps spot resistance levels. Track Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd (OBA) over the year was 9.9300. Comparing it with the current 10.0200 and 9.9300 - 10.0800 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OBA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OBA stock split?
Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.0300, and 0.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.0300
- Open
- 10.0300
- Bid
- 10.0200
- Ask
- 10.0230
- Low
- 10.0199
- High
- 10.0300
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- -0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.50%
- Year Change
- 0.50%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev