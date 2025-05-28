Currencies / NXL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NXL: Nexalin Technology Inc
0.84 USD 0.01 (1.18%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NXL exchange rate has changed by -1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.81 and at a high of 0.84.
Follow Nexalin Technology Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NXL News
- Nexalin Technology earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Jefferies upgrades Nuix stock rating to Buy despite price target cut
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 1.02%
- Nexalin Technology shareholders elect directors and approve equity plan changes
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.90%
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.79%
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.02%
- Nuix stock initiated at sector perform by RBC on data growth potential
- Nexalin Technology closes partial over-allotment option
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.27%
- Nexalin Technology earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
Daily Range
0.81 0.84
Year Range
0.59 4.49
- Previous Close
- 0.85
- Open
- 0.83
- Bid
- 0.84
- Ask
- 1.14
- Low
- 0.81
- High
- 0.84
- Volume
- 133
- Daily Change
- -1.18%
- Month Change
- -10.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -56.02%
- Year Change
- 27.27%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev