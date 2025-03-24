Currencies / NVNI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NVNI: Nvni Group Limited
0.66 USD 0.05 (8.20%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NVNI exchange rate has changed by 8.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.61 and at a high of 0.66.
Follow Nvni Group Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NVNI News
- Nuvini promotes Gustavo Usero to chief operating officer
- Nuvini introduces new executive compensation program tied to growth metrics
- Nuvini launches AI lab to boost efficiency across portfolio companies
- Why Celcuity Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH), ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI)
- June 2025 Letter to Shareholders of Nvni Group Limited
- Nuvini Group Announces Participation in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Investor Conference
- Nuvini Group Completes Acquisition of B2B SaaS Platform Munddi
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 5/1/25 - TipRanks.com
- Why AZEK Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)
Daily Range
0.61 0.66
Year Range
0.14 12.20
- Previous Close
- 0.61
- Open
- 0.62
- Bid
- 0.66
- Ask
- 0.96
- Low
- 0.61
- High
- 0.66
- Volume
- 942
- Daily Change
- 8.20%
- Month Change
- 8.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 214.29%
- Year Change
- -18.52%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev