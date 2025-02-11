Currencies / NTIC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NTIC: Northern Technologies International Corporation
7.62 USD 0.13 (1.68%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NTIC exchange rate has changed by -1.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.62 and at a high of 7.82.
Follow Northern Technologies International Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTIC News
- Northern Technologies stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Northland
- Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Northern Technologies Q3 2025 misses EPS expectations
- Northern Technologies earnings missed by $0.16, revenue fell short of estimates
- Delta Air Lines, Levi Strauss, Conagra Foods set to report Thursday
- Top 3 Materials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio For April - Arq (NASDAQ:ARQ), Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC)
- Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower Ahead Of March Inflation Release: Expert Highlights 'Fairly Weak Returns' After 5%+ Gains In S&P 500 - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)
- S&P 500 Records Biggest Surge Since 2008 As Trump Pauses Tariffs: Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Fear' Zone - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), CarMax (NYSE:KMX)
- CarMax, Lovesac And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), CarMax (NYSE:KMX)
- Why GCL Global Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 107%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
- Top 3 Materials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter - Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
Daily Range
7.62 7.82
Year Range
6.75 15.09
- Previous Close
- 7.75
- Open
- 7.75
- Bid
- 7.62
- Ask
- 7.92
- Low
- 7.62
- High
- 7.82
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- -1.68%
- Month Change
- 2.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.73%
- Year Change
- -38.55%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev