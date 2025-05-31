Currencies / NPO
NPO: Enpro Inc
218.03 USD 5.36 (2.40%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NPO exchange rate has changed by -2.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 217.78 and at a high of 223.00.
Follow Enpro Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
217.78 223.00
Year Range
133.50 231.94
- Previous Close
- 223.39
- Open
- 222.90
- Bid
- 218.03
- Ask
- 218.33
- Low
- 217.78
- High
- 223.00
- Volume
- 79
- Daily Change
- -2.40%
- Month Change
- 0.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.54%
- Year Change
- 37.60%
