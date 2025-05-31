QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NPO
NPO: Enpro Inc

224.83 USD 2.87 (1.26%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NPO ha avuto una variazione del -1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 223.77 e ad un massimo di 227.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Enpro Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
223.77 227.94
Intervallo Annuale
133.50 231.94
Chiusura Precedente
227.70
Apertura
225.31
Bid
224.83
Ask
225.13
Minimo
223.77
Massimo
227.94
Volume
140
Variazione giornaliera
-1.26%
Variazione Mensile
3.84%
Variazione Semestrale
39.77%
Variazione Annuale
41.89%
20 settembre, sabato