Valute / NPO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NPO: Enpro Inc
224.83 USD 2.87 (1.26%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NPO ha avuto una variazione del -1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 223.77 e ad un massimo di 227.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Enpro Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NPO News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Enpro (NPO) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- What Makes Enpro (NPO) a New Strong Buy Stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Enpro: Strong Business, But I’m Moving To Hold (Ratings Downgrade) (NYSE:NPO)
- Here's Why Momentum in Enpro (NPO) Should Keep going
- Enpro Industries stock hits all-time high at 229.7 USD
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Futu, Coherent and Enpro
- 3 Stocks to Buy From the Booming Technology Services Market
- Enpro (NPO) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
- Here's What Could Help Enpro (NPO) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Enpro (NPO) Q2 Revenue Rises 6%
- Enpro Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NPO)
- Enpro Inc. (NPO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Enpro (NPO) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Enpro Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates to 6%, guidance raised despite margin pressure
- Enpro declares $0.31 quarterly dividend payable in September
- Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Enpro Industries stock hits all-time high at $214.84
- Enpro (NPO) Reports Next Week: What Awaits?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 15
- KeyBanc raises EnPro Industries stock price target to $220 from $190
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
Intervallo Giornaliero
223.77 227.94
Intervallo Annuale
133.50 231.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 227.70
- Apertura
- 225.31
- Bid
- 224.83
- Ask
- 225.13
- Minimo
- 223.77
- Massimo
- 227.94
- Volume
- 140
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 39.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- 41.89%
20 settembre, sabato