NOVTU: NOVANTA INC
NOVTU exchange rate has changed by -1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.1999 and at a high of 48.4400.
Follow NOVANTA INC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NOVTU stock price today?
NOVANTA INC stock is priced at 48.1999 today. It trades within 48.1999 - 48.4400, yesterday's close was 48.7500, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of NOVTU shows these updates.
Does NOVANTA INC stock pay dividends?
NOVANTA INC is currently valued at 48.1999. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.63% and USD. View the chart live to track NOVTU movements.
How to buy NOVTU stock?
You can buy NOVANTA INC shares at the current price of 48.1999. Orders are usually placed near 48.1999 or 48.2029, while 4 and -0.48% show market activity. Follow NOVTU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NOVTU stock?
Investing in NOVANTA INC involves considering the yearly range 48.1999 - 51.7500 and current price 48.1999. Many compare -2.63% and -2.63% before placing orders at 48.1999 or 48.2029. Explore the NOVTU price chart live with daily changes.
What are NOVANTA INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of NOVANTA INC in the past year was 51.7500. Within 48.1999 - 51.7500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.7500 helps spot resistance levels. Track NOVANTA INC performance using the live chart.
What are NOVANTA INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NOVANTA INC (NOVTU) over the year was 48.1999. Comparing it with the current 48.1999 and 48.1999 - 51.7500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NOVTU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NOVTU stock split?
NOVANTA INC has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.7500, and -2.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.7500
- Open
- 48.4300
- Bid
- 48.1999
- Ask
- 48.2029
- Low
- 48.1999
- High
- 48.4400
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -1.13%
- Month Change
- -2.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.63%
- Year Change
- -2.63%
