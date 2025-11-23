- Overview
NOMA: Nomadar Corp.
NOMA exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.80 and at a high of 9.00.
Follow Nomadar Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NOMA stock price today?
Nomadar Corp. stock is priced at 8.71 today. It trades within 7.80 - 9.00, yesterday's close was 8.68, and trading volume reached 119. The live price chart of NOMA shows these updates.
Does Nomadar Corp. stock pay dividends?
Nomadar Corp. is currently valued at 8.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -70.97% and USD. View the chart live to track NOMA movements.
How to buy NOMA stock?
You can buy Nomadar Corp. shares at the current price of 8.71. Orders are usually placed near 8.71 or 9.01, while 119 and 3.32% show market activity. Follow NOMA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NOMA stock?
Investing in Nomadar Corp. involves considering the yearly range 4.88 - 53.00 and current price 8.71. Many compare -3.97% and -70.97% before placing orders at 8.71 or 9.01. Explore the NOMA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nomadar Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nomadar Corp. in the past year was 53.00. Within 4.88 - 53.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nomadar Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Nomadar Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nomadar Corp. (NOMA) over the year was 4.88. Comparing it with the current 8.71 and 4.88 - 53.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NOMA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NOMA stock split?
Nomadar Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.68, and -70.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.68
- Open
- 8.43
- Bid
- 8.71
- Ask
- 9.01
- Low
- 7.80
- High
- 9.00
- Volume
- 119
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- -3.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -70.97%
- Year Change
- -70.97%