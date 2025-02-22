Currencies / NNI
NNI: Nelnet Inc
124.01 USD 0.35 (0.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NNI exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 123.00 and at a high of 124.80.
Follow Nelnet Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
123.00 124.80
Year Range
98.15 136.17
- Previous Close
- 124.36
- Open
- 123.35
- Bid
- 124.01
- Ask
- 124.31
- Low
- 123.00
- High
- 124.80
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- -0.28%
- Month Change
- -2.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.53%
- Year Change
- 9.45%
