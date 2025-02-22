Valute / NNI
NNI: Nelnet Inc
126.99 USD 1.67 (1.30%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NNI ha avuto una variazione del -1.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 125.73 e ad un massimo di 129.45.
Segui le dinamiche di Nelnet Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NNI News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Nelnet Inc stock hits all-time high at 136.17 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Nelnet Inc stock reaches all-time high at $130.49
- Nelnet announces partial redemption of technology investment, expects $30 million in pre-tax gains
- Nelnet Inc stock hits all-time high at 128.96 USD
- Nelnet earnings beat by $3.14, revenue topped estimates
- Nelnet Bank files quarterly call report with FDIC for June 2025
- Nelnet Stock: Good Business With Good Management, But Fairly Priced (NYSE:NNI)
- Nelnet Stock: Key Drivers Pushing Shares To New Highs (NYSE:NNI)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- Nelnet: Consistent Value Creation Not Being Rewarded By The Market (NYSE:NNI)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Nelnet Shows Recovery, Tops EPS
- Nelnet shares surge 7.7% as Q4 earnings beat estimates
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Intervallo Giornaliero
125.73 129.45
Intervallo Annuale
98.15 136.17
- Chiusura Precedente
- 128.66
- Apertura
- 129.45
- Bid
- 126.99
- Ask
- 127.29
- Minimo
- 125.73
- Massimo
- 129.45
- Volume
- 94
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.08%
20 settembre, sabato