NIM: Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
NIM exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.23 and at a high of 9.29.
Follow Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NIM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NIM stock price today?
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock is priced at 9.27 today. It trades within 9.23 - 9.29, yesterday's close was 9.26, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of NIM shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is currently valued at 9.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.98% and USD. View the chart live to track NIM movements.
How to buy NIM stock?
You can buy Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund shares at the current price of 9.27. Orders are usually placed near 9.27 or 9.57, while 28 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow NIM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NIM stock?
Investing in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund involves considering the yearly range 8.60 - 9.64 and current price 9.27. Many compare -0.22% and 1.53% before placing orders at 9.27 or 9.57. Explore the NIM price chart live with daily changes.
What are NUVEEN SELECT MATURITIES MUNICIPAL FUND stock highest prices?
The highest price of NUVEEN SELECT MATURITIES MUNICIPAL FUND in the past year was 9.64. Within 8.60 - 9.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund performance using the live chart.
What are NUVEEN SELECT MATURITIES MUNICIPAL FUND stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NUVEEN SELECT MATURITIES MUNICIPAL FUND (NIM) over the year was 8.60. Comparing it with the current 9.27 and 8.60 - 9.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NIM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NIM stock split?
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.26, and 1.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.26
- Open
- 9.26
- Bid
- 9.27
- Ask
- 9.57
- Low
- 9.23
- High
- 9.29
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- -0.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.53%
- Year Change
- 1.98%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.9%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.4%
- Act
- 3.504%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.571%
- Act
- 3.625%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.710%