NDIV: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF
NDIV exchange rate has changed by 2.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.96 and at a high of 28.01.
Follow Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NDIV stock price today?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF stock is priced at 28.01 today. It trades within 27.96 - 28.01, yesterday's close was 27.30, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of NDIV shows these updates.
Does Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF is currently valued at 28.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.81% and USD. View the chart live to track NDIV movements.
How to buy NDIV stock?
You can buy Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF shares at the current price of 28.01. Orders are usually placed near 28.01 or 28.31, while 6 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow NDIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NDIV stock?
Investing in Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.77 - 30.22 and current price 28.01. Many compare -1.79% and 4.67% before placing orders at 28.01 or 28.31. Explore the NDIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF in the past year was 30.22. Within 23.77 - 30.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NDIV) over the year was 23.77. Comparing it with the current 28.01 and 23.77 - 30.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NDIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NDIV stock split?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.30, and -0.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.30
- Open
- 27.96
- Bid
- 28.01
- Ask
- 28.31
- Low
- 27.96
- High
- 28.01
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 2.60%
- Month Change
- -1.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.67%
- Year Change
- -0.81%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.06 M
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.00 M
- Act
- 1.5%
- Fcst
- Prev
- -0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.182%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 1.650%