NCIQ

31.9400 USD 0.3000 (0.95%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NCIQ exchange rate has changed by 0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.4800 and at a high of 32.3400.

Daily Range
31.4800 32.3400
Year Range
18.9700 33.5100
Previous Close
31.6400
Open
31.7300
Bid
31.9400
Ask
31.9430
Low
31.4800
High
32.3400
Volume
114
Daily Change
0.95%
Month Change
6.25%
6 Months Change
49.67%
Year Change
21.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%