NBP: Novabridge Biosciences
NBP exchange rate has changed by -1.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.40 and at a high of 4.65.
Follow Novabridge Biosciences dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NBP stock price today?
Novabridge Biosciences stock is priced at 4.47 today. It trades within 4.40 - 4.65, yesterday's close was 4.54, and trading volume reached 274. The live price chart of NBP shows these updates.
Does Novabridge Biosciences stock pay dividends?
Novabridge Biosciences is currently valued at 4.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.89% and USD. View the chart live to track NBP movements.
How to buy NBP stock?
You can buy Novabridge Biosciences shares at the current price of 4.47. Orders are usually placed near 4.47 or 4.77, while 274 and -1.54% show market activity. Follow NBP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NBP stock?
Investing in Novabridge Biosciences involves considering the yearly range 3.83 - 5.14 and current price 4.47. Many compare -12.35% and -0.89% before placing orders at 4.47 or 4.77. Explore the NBP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Novabridge Biosciences stock highest prices?
The highest price of Novabridge Biosciences in the past year was 5.14. Within 3.83 - 5.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Novabridge Biosciences performance using the live chart.
What are Novabridge Biosciences stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Novabridge Biosciences (NBP) over the year was 3.83. Comparing it with the current 4.47 and 3.83 - 5.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NBP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NBP stock split?
Novabridge Biosciences has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.54, and -0.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.54
- Open
- 4.54
- Bid
- 4.47
- Ask
- 4.77
- Low
- 4.40
- High
- 4.65
- Volume
- 274
- Daily Change
- -1.54%
- Month Change
- -12.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.89%
- Year Change
- -0.89%
