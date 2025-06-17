Currencies / NB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NB: NioCorp Developments Ltd
5.58 USD 0.11 (2.01%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NB exchange rate has changed by 2.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.25 and at a high of 5.90.
Follow NioCorp Developments Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NB News
- Palantir, AMD Slide as Market Cap Stock Movers Dominate Tuesday Trading
- Palantir, Home Depot Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Mining veteran Ernest Cleave joins NioCorp as business development SVP
- NioCorp completes phase I drilling at Elk Creek critical minerals project
- Former Nebraska state senator Fulton rejoins NioCorp board
- Are Semiconductors a “Sell” After Trump Tariffs?
- NioCorp stock jumps after securing $10 million DoD funding
- US awards NioCorp unit $10 million to build scandium supply chain in Nebraska
- NioCorp stock rises on Trump’s reported critical minerals price support
- NioCorp Developments completes $2.7 million land purchase in Nebraska
- NioCorp Developments regains Nasdaq audit committee compliance following board changes
- NioCorp board member Michael Morris passes away
- NioCorp to accelerate Elk Creek critical minerals project activities
- NioCorp's Path To The Capital Is Clear For Elk Creek Nb/Sc/Ti And REE Mine (NASDAQ:NB)
- NioCorp raises $45 million in public offering to advance mining project
- A Clear Path to $150K
- NioCorp stock tumbles after pricing public offering at $3.25 per share
- NioCorp announces $45 million public offering to fund Elk Creek Project
- Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- NioCorp launches public offering to fund Elk Creek Project
- Nvidia To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Ball (NYSE:BALL), C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)
- NioCorp stock price target lowered to $4.00 by H.C. Wainwright
- NioCorp to join Russell 3000 Index effective June 30
- China Just Cut Off These Rare Metals. The U.S. Has No Backup Plan--Yet.
Daily Range
5.25 5.90
Year Range
1.27 5.90
- Previous Close
- 5.47
- Open
- 5.78
- Bid
- 5.58
- Ask
- 5.88
- Low
- 5.25
- High
- 5.90
- Volume
- 6.405 K
- Daily Change
- 2.01%
- Month Change
- 24.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 186.15%
- Year Change
- 150.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%