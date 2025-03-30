QuotesSections
NAMSW: NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. - Warrant

12.6900 USD 0.8600 (6.35%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NAMSW exchange rate has changed by -6.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.6900 and at a high of 12.6900.

Follow NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
12.6900 12.6900
Year Range
5.4500 16.0000
Previous Close
13.5500
Open
12.6900
Bid
12.6900
Ask
12.6930
Low
12.6900
High
12.6900
Volume
1
Daily Change
-6.35%
Month Change
-5.65%
6 Months Change
56.67%
Year Change
81.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%