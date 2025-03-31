Currencies / MVSTW
MVSTW: Microvast Holdings Inc - Warrant
0.1425 USD 0.0175 (10.94%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MVSTW exchange rate has changed by -10.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1390 and at a high of 0.1428.
Follow Microvast Holdings Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Microvast: Digs Deeper Into EU And China Battery Market - Strong Buy (MVST)
- Microvast: Decent Quarter, Solid Outlook (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:MVST)
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MVST)
Daily Range
0.1390 0.1428
Year Range
0.0161 0.5400
- Previous Close
- 0.1600
- Open
- 0.1428
- Bid
- 0.1425
- Ask
- 0.1455
- Low
- 0.1390
- High
- 0.1428
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- -10.94%
- Month Change
- -0.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -32.14%
- Year Change
- 439.77%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev