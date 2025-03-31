QuotesSections
Currencies / MVSTW
Back to US Stock Market

MVSTW: Microvast Holdings Inc - Warrant

0.1425 USD 0.0175 (10.94%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MVSTW exchange rate has changed by -10.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1390 and at a high of 0.1428.

Follow Microvast Holdings Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MVSTW News

Daily Range
0.1390 0.1428
Year Range
0.0161 0.5400
Previous Close
0.1600
Open
0.1428
Bid
0.1425
Ask
0.1455
Low
0.1390
High
0.1428
Volume
48
Daily Change
-10.94%
Month Change
-0.42%
6 Months Change
-32.14%
Year Change
439.77%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev