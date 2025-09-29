QuotesSections
Currencies / MTUL
MTUL: ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN

30.28 USD 0.19 (0.62%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MTUL exchange rate has changed by -0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.28 and at a high of 30.28.

Follow ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MTUL stock price today?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN stock is priced at 30.28 today. It trades within -0.62%, yesterday's close was 30.47, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of MTUL shows these updates.

Does ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN stock pay dividends?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN is currently valued at 30.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.14% and USD. View the chart live to track MTUL movements.

How to buy MTUL stock?

You can buy ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN shares at the current price of 30.28. Orders are usually placed near 30.28 or 30.58, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MTUL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MTUL stock?

Investing in ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN involves considering the yearly range 20.38 - 34.28 and current price 30.28. Many compare -9.07% and -4.54% before placing orders at 30.28 or 30.58. Explore the MTUL price chart live with daily changes.

What are UBS AG stock highest prices?

The highest price of UBS AG in the past year was 34.28. Within 20.38 - 34.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN performance using the live chart.

What are UBS AG stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of UBS AG (MTUL) over the year was 20.38. Comparing it with the current 30.28 and 20.38 - 34.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MTUL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MTUL stock split?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.47, and 31.14% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
30.28 30.28
Year Range
20.38 34.28
Previous Close
30.47
Open
30.28
Bid
30.28
Ask
30.58
Low
30.28
High
30.28
Volume
1
Daily Change
-0.62%
Month Change
-9.07%
6 Months Change
-4.54%
Year Change
31.14%
29 September, Monday
11:30
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Pending Home Sales m/m
Act
4.0%
Fcst
2.0%
Prev
-0.3%
17:30
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev