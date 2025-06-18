- Overview
MTR: Mesa Royalty Trust
MTR exchange rate has changed by -0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.6204 and at a high of 4.6800.
Follow Mesa Royalty Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MTR News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MTR stock price today?
Mesa Royalty Trust stock is priced at 4.6700 today. It trades within 4.6204 - 4.6800, yesterday's close was 4.7000, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of MTR shows these updates.
Does Mesa Royalty Trust stock pay dividends?
Mesa Royalty Trust is currently valued at 4.6700. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -24.80% and USD. View the chart live to track MTR movements.
How to buy MTR stock?
You can buy Mesa Royalty Trust shares at the current price of 4.6700. Orders are usually placed near 4.6700 or 4.6730, while 8 and 0.65% show market activity. Follow MTR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MTR stock?
Investing in Mesa Royalty Trust involves considering the yearly range 4.6204 - 10.4200 and current price 4.6700. Many compare -11.34% and -10.02% before placing orders at 4.6700 or 4.6730. Explore the MTR price chart live with daily changes.
What are MESA ROYALTY TRUST stock highest prices?
The highest price of MESA ROYALTY TRUST in the past year was 10.4200. Within 4.6204 - 10.4200, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.7000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Mesa Royalty Trust performance using the live chart.
What are MESA ROYALTY TRUST stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of MESA ROYALTY TRUST (MTR) over the year was 4.6204. Comparing it with the current 4.6700 and 4.6204 - 10.4200 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MTR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MTR stock split?
Mesa Royalty Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.7000, and -24.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.7000
- Open
- 4.6400
- Bid
- 4.6700
- Ask
- 4.6730
- Low
- 4.6204
- High
- 4.6800
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -0.64%
- Month Change
- -11.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.02%
- Year Change
- -24.80%
