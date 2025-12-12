- Overview
MRP: Millrose Properties, Inc.
MRP exchange rate has changed by -0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.70 and at a high of 32.01.
Follow Millrose Properties, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MRP stock price today?
Millrose Properties, Inc. stock is priced at 31.77 today. It trades within 31.70 - 32.01, yesterday's close was 31.99, and trading volume reached 1150. The live price chart of MRP shows these updates.
Does Millrose Properties, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Millrose Properties, Inc. is currently valued at 31.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 35.25% and USD. View the chart live to track MRP movements.
How to buy MRP stock?
You can buy Millrose Properties, Inc. shares at the current price of 31.77. Orders are usually placed near 31.77 or 32.07, while 1150 and -0.63% show market activity. Follow MRP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MRP stock?
Investing in Millrose Properties, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 21.02 - 36.00 and current price 31.77. Many compare 6.65% and 11.51% before placing orders at 31.77 or 32.07. Explore the MRP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Millrose Properties, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Millrose Properties, Inc. in the past year was 36.00. Within 21.02 - 36.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Millrose Properties, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Millrose Properties, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Millrose Properties, Inc. (MRP) over the year was 21.02. Comparing it with the current 31.77 and 21.02 - 36.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MRP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MRP stock split?
Millrose Properties, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.99, and 35.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.99
- Open
- 31.97
- Bid
- 31.77
- Ask
- 32.07
- Low
- 31.70
- High
- 32.01
- Volume
- 1.150 K
- Daily Change
- -0.69%
- Month Change
- 6.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.51%
- Year Change
- 35.25%
