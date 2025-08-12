Currencies / MRCY
MRCY: Mercury Systems Inc
74.52 USD 1.71 (2.35%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MRCY exchange rate has changed by 2.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.05 and at a high of 74.76.
Follow Mercury Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MRCY News
Daily Range
74.05 74.76
Year Range
32.32 74.76
- Previous Close
- 72.81
- Open
- 74.05
- Bid
- 74.52
- Ask
- 74.82
- Low
- 74.05
- High
- 74.76
- Volume
- 344
- Daily Change
- 2.35%
- Month Change
- 11.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 75.55%
- Year Change
- 102.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%