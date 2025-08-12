QuotesSections
Currencies / MRCY
MRCY: Mercury Systems Inc

74.52 USD 1.71 (2.35%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MRCY exchange rate has changed by 2.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.05 and at a high of 74.76.

Follow Mercury Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
74.05 74.76
Year Range
32.32 74.76
Previous Close
72.81
Open
74.05
Bid
74.52
Ask
74.82
Low
74.05
High
74.76
Volume
344
Daily Change
2.35%
Month Change
11.84%
6 Months Change
75.55%
Year Change
102.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%