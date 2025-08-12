Devises / MRCY
MRCY: Mercury Systems Inc
75.77 USD 1.33 (1.73%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MRCY a changé de -1.73% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 75.63 et à un maximum de 78.69.
Suivez la dynamique Mercury Systems Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
MRCY Nouvelles
Range quotidien
75.63 78.69
Range Annuel
32.32 78.69
- Clôture Précédente
- 77.10
- Ouverture
- 77.71
- Bid
- 75.77
- Ask
- 76.07
- Plus Bas
- 75.63
- Plus Haut
- 78.69
- Volume
- 1.906 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.73%
- Changement Mensuel
- 13.72%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 78.49%
- Changement Annuel
- 105.51%
20 septembre, samedi